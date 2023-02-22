FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Aviat Networks, Inc. Issued By Litchfield Hills Research (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) – Litchfield Hills Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aviat Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 16th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $2.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.93. The consensus estimate for Aviat Networks’ current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVNW. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Aviat Networks from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

AVNW opened at $34.69 on Monday. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $395.29 million, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 2,982.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

