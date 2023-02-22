Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Iridium Communications Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iridium Communications in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Iridium Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IRDM. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

IRDM opened at $63.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.04. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $65.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 912.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 22,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $1,218,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,299 shares in the company, valued at $32,813,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 21,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,180,750.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,539,001.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 22,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $1,218,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,813,435.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,305. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

