Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Alithya Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Alithya Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.44.

Alithya Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Institutional Trading of Alithya Group

Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $152.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 895,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Alithya Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,175,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 39,393 shares in the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

