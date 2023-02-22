Brokers Issue Forecasts for NanoXplore Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a research report issued on Thursday, February 16th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Separately, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$9.30 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.
