Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 24th. Analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.21). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. On average, analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CM opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $65.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,087,000 after acquiring an additional 495,127 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $305,412,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,189,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,580,000 after buying an additional 416,362 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 75.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 941,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,689,000 after buying an additional 404,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $73,764,000. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

