Comparing Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) and WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY – Get Rating) and WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Konami and WalkMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Konami alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konami 7.25% 6.91% 4.60% WalkMe -37.81% -105.46% -23.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Konami and WalkMe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konami $2.42 billion 3.56 $183.01 million $1.33 47.83 WalkMe $245.01 million 3.61 -$92.63 million ($1.09) -9.83

Volatility & Risk

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than WalkMe. WalkMe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konami, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Konami has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WalkMe has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Konami and WalkMe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konami 0 0 0 0 N/A WalkMe 0 3 5 0 2.63

WalkMe has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 28.38%. Given WalkMe’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WalkMe is more favorable than Konami.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Konami shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of WalkMe shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Konami beats WalkMe on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Konami

(Get Rating)

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About WalkMe

(Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Konami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.