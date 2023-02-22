Rent-A-Center (RCII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rent-A-Center Stock Down 6.1 %

RCII stock opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 87.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $39.68.

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 453.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent-A-Center

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,117.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 154,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 59,321 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth about $10,833,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

