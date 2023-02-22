Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note issued on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $4.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $295.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 24,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares in the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,295,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1,058.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.15%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics Properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

