Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note issued on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $4.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $295.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.15%.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics Properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.
