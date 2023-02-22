Hecla Mining Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Hecla Mining in a report issued on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $7.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.42 and a beta of 1.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,225,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,765,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,969,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,853,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,667,000 after purchasing an additional 575,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.28%.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

