ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for ICL Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for ICL Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ICL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $7.13 on Monday. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 325,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 1,482.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

