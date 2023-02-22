James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.80.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

NYSE JHX opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $34.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $860.80 million during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 905.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 433,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after buying an additional 390,431 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 24.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after buying an additional 190,866 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the third quarter worth about $3,101,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1,184.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 131,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after acquiring an additional 99,243 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

