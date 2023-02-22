Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GHL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $201.98 million, a PE ratio of -162.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Greenhill & Co., Inc.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is -571.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

