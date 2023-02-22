StockNews.com Downgrades Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Heritage Insurance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.30 to $2.20 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $7.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Heritage Insurance

In related news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer purchased 202,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $396,821.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,811,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,509,785.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 38.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 82,533 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 50,432 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 14.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.