Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $308.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,053,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 126,426 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 279,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 66,687 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 85,666 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,503,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 125,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,885 shares during the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.