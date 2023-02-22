KeyCorp Comments on Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Kite Realty Group Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

KRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after acquiring an additional 378,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,817,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after buying an additional 1,726,009 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,651,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,340,000 after buying an additional 707,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,200,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000,000 after buying an additional 118,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $289,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 778,506 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,609.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,371.43%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

