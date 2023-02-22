Critical Survey: Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) versus SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) and SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and SIGNA Sports United, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big 5 Sporting Goods 0 0 0 0 N/A SIGNA Sports United 0 2 0 0 2.00

Big 5 Sporting Goods currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 188.96%. SIGNA Sports United has a consensus target price of $5.10, indicating a potential upside of 11.84%. Given Big 5 Sporting Goods’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Big 5 Sporting Goods is more favorable than SIGNA Sports United.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big 5 Sporting Goods 4.30% 16.43% 5.90% SIGNA Sports United N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Big 5 Sporting Goods and SIGNA Sports United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SIGNA Sports United has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Big 5 Sporting Goods and SIGNA Sports United’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big 5 Sporting Goods $1.16 billion 0.18 $102.39 million $2.00 4.85 SIGNA Sports United $1.15 billion 1.53 -$613.33 million N/A N/A

Big 5 Sporting Goods has higher revenue and earnings than SIGNA Sports United.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.0% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of SIGNA Sports United shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of SIGNA Sports United shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Big 5 Sporting Goods beats SIGNA Sports United on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports. The company was founded by Maurie I. Liff, Harry A. Liff and Robert W. Miller in 1955 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

