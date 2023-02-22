Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.68.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.

Insider Activity at Mercantile Bank

In other news, Director David B. Ramaker bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,442.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Featured Stories

