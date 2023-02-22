Moderna (MRNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.81 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Moderna stock opened at $160.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.07. Moderna has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.04, for a total value of $7,041,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,718,973.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.04, for a total transaction of $7,041,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,718,973.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total transaction of $403,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,144 shares of company stock valued at $87,487,922. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 173.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 202.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

