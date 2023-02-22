NetEase (NTES) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.96. NetEase has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $108.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTES has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut their price objective on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

NetEase Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,557,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in NetEase by 2,719.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 257,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 247,905 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in NetEase by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 753,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 247,116 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NetEase by 4,887.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 229,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NetEase by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,792,000 after purchasing an additional 191,068 shares during the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

