NetEase (NTES) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NetEase Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.96. NetEase has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $108.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NTES has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut their price objective on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase
NetEase Company Profile
NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.
