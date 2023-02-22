Sweetgreen (SG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Sweetgreen to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sweetgreen Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SG opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.65. Sweetgreen has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $40.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen downgraded Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $50,231.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,240.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $50,231.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,240.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Mcphail sold 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $69,468.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,946.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,319 shares of company stock worth $248,886. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 57,732 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 1,009.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,009,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 918,656 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 117,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,591,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

