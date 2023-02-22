Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

BHC opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth about $95,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

