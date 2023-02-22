Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRMGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALRM. TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Alarm.com stock opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.37.

Insider Activity

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $26,772.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,894.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Alarm.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 15.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Alarm.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

