Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALRM. TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Alarm.com stock opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.37.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $26,772.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,894.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Alarm.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 15.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Alarm.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

