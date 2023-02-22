Cumulus Media (CMLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Cumulus Media to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cumulus Media Trading Down 0.2 %

Cumulus Media stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 50,874.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,979,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after buying an additional 1,975,983 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 97,673 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 20,961 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Cumulus Media by 8.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Noble Financial reduced their price objective on Cumulus Media to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

