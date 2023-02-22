Wayfair (W) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Wayfair to post earnings of ($1.62) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Wayfair Trading Down 7.4 %
W stock opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.06. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $143.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wayfair from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Wayfair to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Wayfair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.66.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,403,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Wayfair by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $4,978,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.
About Wayfair
Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.
