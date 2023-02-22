Innovid (CTV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 24th. Analysts expect Innovid to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CTV stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Innovid has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $7.49.

In other Innovid news, CEO Zvika Netter sold 83,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $99,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,720,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,672.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 112,172 shares of company stock worth $133,340 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Innovid from $2.70 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Innovid from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Innovid to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

