Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NVRO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Nevro from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nevro from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.15. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,381.00 and a beta of 0.79. Nevro has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $78.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.70 million. Nevro had a net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. Nevro’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 138.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 27.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nevro by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nevro during the first quarter worth about $170,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

