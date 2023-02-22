FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) & IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Critical Analysis

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FirstGroup and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstGroup $6.27 billion 0.15 $869.20 million N/A N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA $2.84 million 32.85 -$32.55 million ($0.05) -1.60

FirstGroup has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

FirstGroup has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEX Biometrics ASA has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for FirstGroup and IDEX Biometrics ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstGroup 0 0 0 0 N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares FirstGroup and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstGroup N/A N/A N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA -1,000.63% -127.63% -113.82%

Summary

FirstGroup beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America. The Greyhound segment refers to operation of schedules intercity couch transportation services in the United States and Canada. The First Bus segment is the operation of bus in United Kingdom and outside London. The First Rail segment is the operation and management of rail transportation with open access system. The company was founded on March 31, 1995 and is headquartered in Paddington, the United Kingdom.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA is engaged in the development and provision of fingerprint imaging and recognition technology. It offers off-chip fingerprint sensors and on-card enrollment solutions. The company was founded on July 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

