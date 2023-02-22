Analysts Set The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target at $42.00

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research firms have commented on SMPL. Cowen began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average is $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.79. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.94 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

