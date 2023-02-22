Brokerages Set 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target at $125.92

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.92.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $109.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $154.66.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

Institutional Trading of 3M

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 17,676.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 957,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.