Analysts Set HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Price Target at $45.67

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €54.00 ($57.45) to €47.00 ($50.00) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €32.00 ($34.04) to €30.00 ($31.91) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays cut shares of HelloFresh from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HelloFresh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $23.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

