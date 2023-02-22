Spirit Airlines (SAVE) versus Its Peers Critical Contrast

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Spirit Airlines to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Spirit Airlines and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit Airlines Competitors 563 2010 3166 178 2.50

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 12.58%. Given Spirit Airlines’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spirit Airlines has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines’ competitors have a beta of 2.07, meaning that their average stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

67.7% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -10.93% -10.51% -2.15% Spirit Airlines Competitors -6.61% -39.89% -1.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spirit Airlines and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $5.07 billion -$554.15 million -3.74 Spirit Airlines Competitors $10.84 billion -$582.96 million -13.96

Spirit Airlines’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Spirit Airlines. Spirit Airlines is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Spirit Airlines competitors beat Spirit Airlines on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc. is an airline that offers travel to customers. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

