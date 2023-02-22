Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives $24.42 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $22.37 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,781,000 after buying an additional 6,822,358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $67,125,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth $40,537,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.