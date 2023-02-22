Analysts Set NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) PT at $13.73

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.59.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elm Ridge Management LLC raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 327,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

