Analysts Set NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) PT at $13.73

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.59.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.10.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.
