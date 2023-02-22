Analysts Set AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) PT at $118.83

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATR. TheStreet raised shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Price Performance

AptarGroup stock opened at $115.08 on Friday. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $122.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 16.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 215,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.