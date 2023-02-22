Brokerages Set Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) PT at GBX 5,479.17

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,479.17 ($65.98).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AHT shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($84.30) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.23) to GBX 6,000 ($72.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.17) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($68.04) to GBX 6,000 ($72.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Ashtead Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of AHT opened at GBX 5,490 ($66.11) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,153.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,747.08. The company has a market cap of £24.10 billion and a PE ratio of 2,003.65. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,269 ($39.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,759.44 ($69.36).

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

About Ashtead Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

(Get Rating)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Read More

