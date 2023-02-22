Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives $81.47 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.47.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,423,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,465,677 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $45.35 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

