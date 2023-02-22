United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives $52.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.69.

UAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

United Airlines Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $351,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after buying an additional 4,290,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,613.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,695,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,338,000 after buying an additional 3,480,233 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,175,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,857,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.