American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) & Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Financial Survey

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) and Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Airlines Group and Global Crossing Airlines Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Airlines Group 2 12 2 0 2.00 Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Airlines Group presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.72%. Given American Airlines Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe American Airlines Group is more favorable than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

54.8% of American Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of American Airlines Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Global Crossing Airlines Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American Airlines Group and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Airlines Group 0.26% -4.22% 0.49% Global Crossing Airlines Group -20.94% -849.22% -36.04%

Risk and Volatility

American Airlines Group has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 21.14, meaning that its share price is 2,014% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Airlines Group and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Airlines Group $48.97 billion 0.21 $127.00 million ($0.01) -1,569.00 Global Crossing Airlines Group $14.29 million 4.64 -$19.82 million N/A N/A

American Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Summary

American Airlines Group beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific. The company was founded on December 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. operates start-up of aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance, and wet lease US charter airline. It serves the meetings and incentive group, VIP travel, casinos, entertainment industry, and government and academic groups. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.