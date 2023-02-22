Analyzing CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) & Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) and Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CNA Financial and Trean Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNA Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Trean Insurance Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Trean Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.84%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than CNA Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

98.4% of CNA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of CNA Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CNA Financial and Trean Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNA Financial $11.88 billion 0.99 $894.00 million $3.28 13.19 Trean Insurance Group $217.69 million 1.44 $19.33 million $0.52 11.73

CNA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Trean Insurance Group. Trean Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNA Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CNA Financial has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trean Insurance Group has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CNA Financial and Trean Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNA Financial 7.53% 11.25% 1.70% Trean Insurance Group 9.67% 5.17% 1.40%

Summary

CNA Financial beats Trean Insurance Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system. The International segment underwrites property and casualty coverages. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through program partners and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

