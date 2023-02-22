Adamas One (NASDAQ:JEWL) vs. Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Critical Review

Adamas One (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Rating) and Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adamas One and Brilliant Earth Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamas One N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brilliant Earth Group $380.19 million 1.28 $1.53 million $0.20 25.55

Brilliant Earth Group has higher revenue and earnings than Adamas One.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamas One 0 0 0 0 N/A Brilliant Earth Group 0 2 5 0 2.71

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Adamas One and Brilliant Earth Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Brilliant Earth Group has a consensus target price of $8.64, suggesting a potential upside of 69.14%. Given Brilliant Earth Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brilliant Earth Group is more favorable than Adamas One.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Brilliant Earth Group shares are held by institutional investors. 86.3% of Brilliant Earth Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Adamas One and Brilliant Earth Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamas One N/A N/A N/A Brilliant Earth Group 2.90% 26.03% 8.99%

Summary

Brilliant Earth Group beats Adamas One on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adamas One

Adamas One Corp., a diamond company, produces single crystal diamonds and diamond materials for diamond jewelry industry and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms. As of December 31, 2021, it had 15 showrooms. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

