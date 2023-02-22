Head to Head Review: Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) vs. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Elme Communities and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elme Communities $209.38 million 7.90 -$30.87 million ($0.35) -54.03 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $575.37 million 6.79 $48.32 million $0.42 79.43

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Elme Communities. Elme Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

90.5% of Elme Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Elme Communities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Elme Communities has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Elme Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Elme Communities pays out -194.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays out 266.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Elme Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Elme Communities and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elme Communities 0 3 0 0 2.00 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 0 4 1 0 2.20

Elme Communities presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.17%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus target price of $33.20, indicating a potential downside of 0.48%. Given Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. is more favorable than Elme Communities.

Profitability

This table compares Elme Communities and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elme Communities -14.74% -2.39% -1.63% Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 8.40% 1.87% 1.03%

Summary

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. beats Elme Communities on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region. The company was founded by Arthur A. Birney and Benjamin H. Dorsey in 1960 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. Through its vertically-integrated operating platform, the Company manages a portfolio of 309 properties, including 283 wholly-owned properties comprising approximately 31.7 million square feet across 31 states (as of September 30, 2020). PECO has generated strong operating results over its 29+ year history and has partnered with leading institutional commercial real estate investors, including TPG Real Estate and The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. The Company remains exclusively focused on creating great grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving the communities it serves one center at a time. Phillips Edison & Company Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Phillips Edison Grocery Center Operating Partnership I, L.P.

