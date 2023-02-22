Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives $134.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.88.

TRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.8 %

TRI opened at $122.15 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $125.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.16%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 61.81%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

