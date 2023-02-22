Comparing Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) & RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) and RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RCI Hospitality has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and RCI Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -45.27% -30.98% -26.19% RCI Hospitality 16.57% 21.01% 9.64%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 4 1 0 2.20 RCI Hospitality 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sweetgreen and RCI Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sweetgreen presently has a consensus target price of $12.20, suggesting a potential upside of 30.34%. RCI Hospitality has a consensus target price of $140.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.83%. Given RCI Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RCI Hospitality is more favorable than Sweetgreen.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sweetgreen and RCI Hospitality’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $339.87 million 3.05 -$153.18 million ($2.38) -3.93 RCI Hospitality $275.75 million 2.79 $46.04 million $4.89 17.06

RCI Hospitality has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RCI Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RCI Hospitality beats Sweetgreen on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. As of September 26, 2021, it owned and operated 140 restaurants in 13 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. Wholly-owned subsidiaries also operate restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company founded in 1983 as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc., changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014, and is based in Houston, Texas.

