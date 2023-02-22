Analysts Set LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT at $97.47

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.47.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,992. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $94.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.15 and a 200-day moving average of $85.49. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.