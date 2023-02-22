Brokerages Set Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Price Target at $585.11

Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $585.11.

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Elevance Health from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

ELV stock opened at $478.82 on Friday. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $432.03 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $492.13 and its 200-day moving average is $494.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 32.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 20.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,936,997,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $6,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey, connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.

