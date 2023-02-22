Oppenheimer Comments on AutoZone, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoZone in a report issued on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will earn $30.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $30.24. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $125.76 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2023 earnings at $44.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $141.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $157.90 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $25.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,601.71.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,573.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,434.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,359.21. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,316,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

