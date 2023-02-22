Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rayonier Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rayonier in a research report issued on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rayonier’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $33.69 on Monday. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.43.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.68 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 158.34%.

Insider Activity at Rayonier

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $708,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,225,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 319.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.