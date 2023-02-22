Brookline Capital Management Weighs in on Antibe Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Antibe Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Antibe Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Antibe Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Antibe Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock opened at C$0.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a current ratio of 15.71. Antibe Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.83. The company has a market cap of C$28.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.10.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.