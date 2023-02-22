ONEOK, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.37 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for ONEOK in a research note issued on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.37 for the year. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ONEOK’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ONEOK’s FY2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

NYSE:OKE opened at $66.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.13. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in ONEOK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in ONEOK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.11%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

