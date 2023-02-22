Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report released on Friday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s FY2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 4.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WWW opened at $15.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.68. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 78.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 28,010 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 19.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 36.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 100,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,881. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $76,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,609.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,881. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,125 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

Featured Stories

